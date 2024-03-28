FlexiSpot spring sale drops E7 Plus Standing Desk to $550 (Save $250), much more

FlexiSpot is launching its new spring sale just in time for you to refresh the home office while you’re tackling all that spring cleaning. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll find a collection of the brand’s latest and most popular motorized standing desks at some of the best prices ever. A real highlight from the collection has to be the model I personally use – the higher-end E7 Plus Standing Desk starting at $549.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $800 price tag, this is now $250 off and an extra $50 below our previous mention – all in order to mark a new all-time low.

Alongside just scoring the frame by itself and picking up your own desktop, today’s sale also means you’ll be able to save on different desktop versions. The same all-time lows apply as I noted above, delivering different wood finishes, including bamboo, solid wood, and other styles, with the best deals ever attached. There is as much as $300 in savings to be had across the different materials and finishes – which you can shop right here.

In any case, the FlexiSpot E7 Plus standing desk features a 4-leg design that is more stable than its usual 2-leg solutions. The main benefit is that it can hold up to 540 pounds – nearly 100 more pounds than its other offerings – while still being able to convert between 26- and 51.6-inch positions. There’s still a motorized design, but it can transition between presets or from standing to sitting configurations far smoother than you’ll find elsewhere.

Just be sure to shop the rest of the FlexiSpot spring sale for other ways to save. You’ll find discounts on chairs as well as other standing desks in case the E7 Plus is actually a bit too plus for your liking.

FlexiSpot E7 Plus Standing Desk features:

We define the best standing desk as the one with the best performance and value, and the E7 Plus certainly fits the bill. It is characterized by its stability, user-friendliness, and its high adaptability in supporting desk accessories like monitor mounts. With such features, the E7 Plus will definitely let you get your money’s worth.

