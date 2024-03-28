This 2-switch Lutron Caseta HomeKit dimmer kit lands at lowest price in years at $117

Amazon is now offering the best price in years on the tried and true Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit. This bundle includes a pair of in-wall HomeKit switches and drops to $116.78 shipped. That’s down from its usual $170 price tag and saves you 31%. It’s also an extra $20 under our previous mention, all while coming within $2 of the all-time low from a few years back. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting. Head below for more.

This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the Lutron platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting a pair of in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by two included Pico remotes. That’s, of course, alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package for automating two rooms in your home. Even as enticing as Matter and Thread are, Caseta remains relevant with an exceptional track record over the years.

Also on sale today, the Lutron Caseta Lamp Dimmer takes a different approach to voice-enabled lighting, arriving as a way to retrofit an existing lamp with smart capabilities. You’re not replacing a bulb or anything of the sort; instead, you just plug a light into one of the two outlets in order to imbue it with voice control, app integration, and dimming features. The Lamp Dimmer clocks in at $30.98 on Amazon as a discount from its usual $45 price tag. It hasn’t been on sale in months and is now a new all-time low.

Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Kit features:

The Caseta Deluxe dimmer kit with Caseta Smart Hub provides simple and personalized control of your lights, shades and temperature. Control your lights from anywhere within your home with the included Pico remote controls or from anywhere in the world using the free Lutron app. Set lights to automatically adjust with spring and fall time changes, create personalized schedules to turn on, off, or dim lights at set times to best fit your everyday routines, or control lights with your voice via Alexa and Siri.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!