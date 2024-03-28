Razer Kishi V2 Pro gamepad brings haptics to your Android smartphone at $70 (Reg. $150)

Woot is now offering the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Android Smartphone Gamepad for $69.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. This is down from its usual $150 price tag and the $130 sale price over at Amazon. It’s a total of 54% off and beats our previous mention by an extra $18 in order to mark a new all-time low. The Razer Kishi V2 Pro is the highest-end version of these gaming grips out there with tons of features that level it up from some of the more standard models around.

It most notably features HyperSense Haptics, which brings the kind of rumble vibration features from your home console to a handheld build. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack for passing through audio to your gaming headset, as well as a dedicated Xbox button – to go alongside its Microsoft-oriented button layout. Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro otherwise features the same design we’ve come to expect. It has an adjustable grip design that can attach to your Google Pixel 7, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and a wide range of other Android smartphones. There’s a USB-C connector, as well as a passthrough port for charging while you play.

But if you’re looking for the ultimate iPhone 15 gamepad, I just took a hands-on look at the new USB-C Backbone One controller. I absolutely fell in love with the mobile gaming experience, which offers much of what you’ll find on the Kishi Pro above – sans the vibration support – for an Apple setup versus the Android-only compatibility on Razer’s model. Support is supposed to be rolling out that offers iPhone 15 support on the Pro gamepad grip, but we wouldn’t necessarily recommend buying it just for that promised feature – at least not until Razer delivers.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Android Gamepad features:

Designed to the highest standards with microswitches, analog triggers, programmable multifunction buttons, haptic vibrations, and 3.5mm audio. Features a stable, extendable bridge that perfectly holds the most popular Android smartphones, providing a secure fit that won’t come loose while gaming. By utilizing the smartphone’s USB C connection, Kishi V2 Pro eliminates input latency, allowing for responsive, seamless control — and features passthrough charging to power the phone when gaming.

