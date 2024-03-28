Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets drop to new Amazon lows from $469 (Reg. $600+)

Amazon is now offering the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $469 shipped. This drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model from its usual $600 going rate down to a new all-time low. It’s a total of $131 off and an extra $52 under our previous mention from earlier in the year. Today’s offer is also the first time it has dropped under $500. The savings continue over to the 256GB model at $569, down from $700 and marking its own new all-time low. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is its latest Android tablet that comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard SSD storage. That is packed into a 12.4-inch display that also works with a companion S Pen stylus. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

The savings today go beyond just being able to lock-in the cash discounts, too. Amazon is bundling in a $50 off promotion for those who also want to score a new pair of earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE normally sell for $100, but now when you add both the earbuds and the discounted Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ above to your card, you’ll get the latest, budget-friendly buds for $50. We’ve seen this promotion before, but now it’s even better with the added savings from the all-time lows on the tablets themselves.

We’re also still tracking discounts on Google’s new Pixel Tablet for those who are in search of something a bit more unique than a typical tablet. Most notably, the novel design lets it dock onto a speaker base to charge while also converting it into a Nest Hub of sorts when not in use. Pricing starts at $399 right now and comes joined by deals on an extra Speaker Dock at $78.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features:

Be blown away by the large 12.4-inch screen. There’s plenty of room to follow your passions, whether you’re taking an online photography class or unwinding with cat videos. Dual speakers make everything sound amazing. An IP68 rating makes Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market. It’s built to last wherever you use it, making it a great choice for first-time tablet buyers

