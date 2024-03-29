Nanoleaf app/touch-controlled smart light panels up to $60 off: Wood, triangles, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable price drops on the Nanoleaf smart lighting kits with as much as $60 in savings. You’ll find those deals highlighted down below, but first let’s take a quick look at a deal on one of the brand’s more unique models. Amazon is now offering the 7-panel Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit down at $189.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Regularly $250, this is a solid $60 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best price of the year that comes within $20 of 2023’s most readily available Black Friday offer. Head below for details on the wood-like model and the rest of today’s Nanoleaf deals.

The Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons kit perhaps delivers a, let’s call it, slightly more adult or tame look than some of the brand’s more techno-futurist looking models. But it still lands with all of the usual glowing features, from the “warmest to the coolest” whites to “fill your home with soft illumination,” alongside dynamic lighting effects – “experience the cozy feeling of a crackling fireplace or the tranquility of a calming waterfall with the curated color effects on the Nanoleaf App.” Music synching, voice control, touch-activation, and simple adhesive mounting round out the feature set here.

More of today’s Nanoleaf smart light kit deals:

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons feature:

Perfect for elevating home decor, creating a cozy ambiance in the room, or finding inspiration. The perfect harmony of art and technology, Nanoleaf Elements doubles as an elegant piece of artwork and customizable ambient lighting. Expand your creation with Elements Expansion Packs (sold separately) to take your design to the next level. Set the ideal ambience with adjustable warm and cool whites to fill your home with soft illumination. Experience the cozy feeling of a crackling fireplace or the tranquility of a calming waterfall with the curated color effects on the Nanoleaf App.

