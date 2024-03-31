Synology NAS deals go live for World Backup Day: DS223j $152, DS923+ $480, more

World Backup Day is dishing out some fresh discounts on NAS and storage today, with Synology’s latest releases taking the spotlight. Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts on the new Synology 2-Bay DS223j NAS as a particular favorite. Having been revealed just last summer, the new model sells for $151.99 shipped. It drops down from the usual $190 price tag in order to save you $48 and match the all-time low. This is only the third price cut to date and the first once since Black Friday. The perfect starter NAS, Synology refreshed its most affordable model on the market with much of the same 2-bay design as before – just now with some internal upgrades.

Synology’s new DS223j comes powered by a 1.7GHz chip with double the memory as before. There’s also now a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port as well as Gigabit Ethernet, to make this an ideal Time Machine backup companion. Otherwise, it still has a 2-bay design that can fit a pair fo 3.5-inch hard drives with support for various RAID redundancy options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

B&H is also stepping in for World Backup Day 2024 by offering the Synology 4-Bay DS923+ NAS for $479.99. If you’ve been wanting to ditch paying for cloud backup services, then you can make 2024 the year you host it yourself by saving on one of our favorite NAS here at 9to5Toys. This model drops from its usual $600 going rate in order to match the all-time low for the first time since the holiday shopping season last year. Today’s offer is $36 under our previous mention from December, for comparison.

Synology’s DS923+ NAS is one of the brand’s latest releases, and I’ve actually been testing this one out for the past few months. This model arrives with a 4-bay design that can house as much as 80TB of storage when deploying four 20TB drives. There’s even more modularity from the dual NVMe slots that enable hardware cache, as well as the optional 10GbE network card that can be swapped in. And while this model comes outfitted with 4GB of RAM out of the box, it can be upgraded to 32GB for the ultimate server experience. Best of all, you’ll be able to bring home all of those features for the best price yet.

Last up for World Backup Day, Synology’s newest releases are on sale at Amazon. The new BeeDrive are compact little plug-and-play backups that use USB-C to give your Mac, iPad, or iPhone 1TB or more of SSD storage. The 1TB model starts at $101.99 from its usual $120 price tag and marks the first discount we’ve seen. You can also save on other storage capacities, too.

More on the Synology 2-Bay DS223j NAS:

Enjoy 100% data ownership and multi-platform access from anywhere. Safely access and share files and media from anywhere, and keep clients, colleagues and collaborators on the same page. Back up your media library or document repository to a variety of destinations. Protect your premises with flexible monitoring tools

