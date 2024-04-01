Cruise along in throwback style on Razor’s Rambler 16 electric minibike for $525 (Reg. $659)

Amazon is offering the Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike for $524.70 shipped. Down from its $659 price tag, it only saw eight discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $478 at the start of the summer. We’ve already seen three smaller discounts since the new year began, only bringing the price down as far as $574. Today’s deal comes in to take the savings further as a 20% markdown off the going rate that beats our previous mention by $55 and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with a 350W hub motor that can deliver speeds up to 15.5 MPH and a 36V battery that can last up to 11.5 miles on a single charge, this minibike is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon, offering a hip style with sleek, throwback graphics. Its rear-wheel drive unit, alongside its super wide heavy-duty 16-inch tires can tackle rough surfaces for a smooth and steady ride with an ease of steering. Also features a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight for safety. You can also find the updated Razor Rambler 20 electric minibike for $994 that extends its travel range to 16.6 miles at a faster 20 MPH top speed. Or check out our past launch coverage of the new Rambler TRL e-bike that is designed for off-road adventures on rough terrain.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring into March sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Razor Rambler 16 Electric Minibike Features:

  • Your ride has arrived – Razor’s Rambler 16 is a modernized take on the vintage minibike phenomenon. Super cool styling with vintage graphics
  • Powerful fun for miles – 350-watt hub motor delivers speeds up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), and a rechargeable 36-volt battery system helps achieve up to 11.5 miles (18.5 km) of cruising
  • Smooth and steady – Super wide 16″ (406 mm) tires are air-filled and heavy duty to tackle rough surfaces
  • Smooth and stable – The rear-wheel drive unit apportions greater weight to the rear, enhancing both drive traction and ease of steering
  • Ride where you want – Recommended for riders ages 18 and up, with features like a bright LED headlight and brake-activated taillight

