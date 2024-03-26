Vanpowers’ City Vanture e-bike with 50+ mile range falls to $999 (Save $700) in Easter sale

Vanpowers has launched an Easter Day sale that is taking up to $700 off a selection of its e-bike models, like the City Vanture Urban e-bike for $999 shipped. Normally fetching $1,699, we’ve seen various price cuts on this model for other holiday events, seeing an $840 promotion during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – $140 above the all-time low.

The City Vanture comes equipped with a 350W rear hub motor as well as a 252Wh battery that works alongside its five levels of pedal assistance to propel it up to speeds of 25 MPH for up to 50 miles (this can be extended to 80 miles with an additional battery). Its sleek and stylish aluminum alloy frame both compliments and accentuates its minimalist design, with features like its battery being seamlessly integrated into the main bar, both hiding and protecting it from sight or harm. It also has 28-inch Kenda tires, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, a Gates CDN belt drive to pedal the bike without assistance, and an integrated LCD display with a IP66 waterproof rating that gives you real-time statistics like battery levels, speed, distance travelled, and pedal assistance settings.

There is one other model sitting just as low during this deal, the UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike that has dropped from $1,299 to $999. It comes with a 500W high-speed brushless hub motor alongside a removable 690Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance that can reach a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 65 miles on a single charge. Unlike the above model, this one sports a step-thru frame as opposed to the step-over, and also features mechanical disc brakes, a bright headlight, a tailight with braking functionality, an integrated rear cargo rack, and an LCD display.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Rad Power’s ongoing flash sale that is taking $100 off the price tag of two e-bike models and also giving you one free accessory of your choice that is worth up to $100. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Vanpowers City Vanture Urban e-bike features:

Light on its feet and perfectly crafted for urban riding, the City Vanture meets your every need! No more rusted chains. No more sweating. The City Vanture provides comfortable and easy riding with each and every pedal. The Gates® belt and customizable saddle options are designed to meet the demands of all cyclists. By installing an additional battery, you can extend your assist range from 50 miles (80 km) to about 80 miles (130 km), which is equivalent to the distance from Long Beach to Legoland at top speed. The extended battery will automatically connect when the original battery’s capacity is running low. Two batteries will be utilized together to reach a longer range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!