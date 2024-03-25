Juiced’s e-bikes up to $250 off starting from $1,169 for RipRacer Fat-Tire e-bike (Reg. $1,499)

Juiced Bikes has launched a Friends and Family sales promotion through April 8 that is taking 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases when using the promo code FRIENDS at checkout. The most affordable model amongst the company’s lineup is the RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike for $1,169.10 shipped, after using the promo code. Already down from its regular $1,499 price tag, this e-bike was featured in many holiday and flash sales throughout 2023, often landing between $1,099 and $999 – with the occasional drop lower to $899 or the once-seen $849 low. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 22% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked.

The RipRacer comes in three colorways (blue, green, and black) and is equipped with a 750W motor and an upgraded G2 52V lithium-ion battery allowing it to reach top speeds of 20 to 28 MPH depending on your throttle and pedal assist usage, while also offering a range of 35 to 55+ miles. It features five levels of pedal assistance alongside a standard cadence sensor. You’ll also receive a more humble collection of accessories than some of the brand’s other models like hydaulic disc brakes, a 1,050-lumen headlight paired with a 2-mode taillight, knobby fat-tires for smoother off-road joyrides, and a back-lit LCD display that keeps you informed of real-time metrics as well as allowing you to adjust riding settings.

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Rad Power’s ongoing flash sale that is taking $100 off the price tag of two e-bike models and also giving you one free accessory of your choice that is worth up to $100. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Meet the RipRacer(TUV certified to UL 2849), the ultimate FUN SIZE fat-tire electric bike. Featuring an upgraded G2 52-Volt battery and powerful 750-Watt motor you’ll have plenty of torque and power for conquering hills and dominating the road! The RipRacer is loaded with premium features like hydraulic disc brakes, Cadence Pedal Assist Technology, integrated brake light, and a convenient adjustable-height seat. Our most size-inclusive electric bike comfortably fits riders 5’ – 6’3. The upgraded RipRacer features a new G2 52-Volt 15.6Ah battery, also with improved water-resistant construction & an Apple AirTag compartment, PLUS our signature Advanced LCD Display that can unlock the popular Race riding mode. The Class 3 model operates confidently at speeds up to 28MPH and an impressive 55 mile riding range on a single charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!