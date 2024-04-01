Lexar’s 160MB/s 1TB microSD cards are now starting from $69.50 at Amazon, more

Amazon has launched a notable Lexar storage sale, offering solid price drops on everything from its compact JumpDrives and flash drives to microSDs and the ongoing all-time low on its brand new portable SSD. One highlight here is the Lexar 1TB Professional 1066x microSD Card at $76.49 shipped. This model debuted on Amazon at $145 last fall and started to drop in price across the holidays last year. After bouncing between $85 and $145 over the last few months, it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. This model is now at one of the lowest prices you’ll find for any 1TB microSD from a brand name that can reach speeds between 130 and 160MB/s – although we do have a slightly slower 1TB Lexar model for $69.50 below. Head below for more details and the rest of the Lexar storage offers.

Alongside the read speeds up to 160MB/s, the Lexar 1TB Professional 1066x microSD Card is compatible with “action cameras, drones, Android smartphones, portable gaming devices such as Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.” The card itself delivers a limited lifetime warranty and a 1-year warranty for the full-size SD adapter it ships with.

And you can get more details on the new Lexar SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive that’s on sale above in our recent deal coverage. The 4K Apple Pro Res-ready storage device is now at the Amazon all-time low pricing.

Lexar 1TB Pro 1066x microSD Card features:

Professional-level performance for action cameras, drones, Android smartphones, portgable gaming devices such as Nintendor Switch and Steam Deck

Leverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s

Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD with write speeds up to 130MB/s

Load apps and games quicker with blazing A2 speed

Designed for durability in harsh conditions

Limited lifetime warranty for card and one-year limited warranty for adapter

