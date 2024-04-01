Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB drops to $900 (New low, Reg. $1,120)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $899.99 shipped. This discounts the unlocked 512GB capacity model from its usual $1,120 price tag down to a new all-time low. It’s $220 off and beats our previous mention by an extra $60. Today’s offer also matches the price of the 256GB model – just to show you how good of a value it is. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

If you’re looking for Google’s latest and greatest, we’re also tracking some price cuts on the latest Pixel 8 smartphones. The smaller of the two now starts at $499 to go alongside it’s larger Pixel 8 Pro counterpart at $749. Both of these are new all-time lows, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

