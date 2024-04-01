Sperry Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping: Boat shoes, more

Sperry is having its Friends and Family Event that’s taking 30% off sitewide with code FREINDS at checkout. Update your spring shoes with deals on boat shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $110. These boat shoes are great for spring weather and feature a cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. It also has 360-degree lacing system for support and it’s available in four color options. With over 1,600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoes $77 (Orig. $110)
- Striper II CVO Sneaker $49 (Orig. $70)
- Newman Chukka Boots $56 (Orig. $100)
- Cold Bay Thinsulate Water-resistant Chukka $70 (Orig. $120)
- Davenport Venetian Driver $77 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Saltwater Chevron Wool Duck Boot $45 (Orig. $110)
- Torrent Chelsea Waterproof Rain Boot $63 (Orig. $90)
- Seaport Heel Water Resistant Leather Boot $70 (Orig. $140)
- Angelfish Boat Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
- Crest Vibe Sneaker $49 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!