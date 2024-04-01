Sperry Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping: Boat shoes, more

Ali Smith -
a group of shoes on a wooden table

Sperry is having its Friends and Family Event that’s taking 30% off sitewide with code FREINDS at checkout. Update your spring shoes with deals on boat shoes, boots, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Billfish 3-Eye Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $77 and originally sold for $110. These boat shoes are great for spring weather and feature a cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. It also has 360-degree lacing system for support and it’s available in four color options. With over 1,600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.2/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus leather MagSafe c...
Microsoft Visio Professional for Windows is now only $2...
Just $11.50 scores you UGREEN’s 30W USB-C GaN charger...
Hyper’s Stash & Go MacBook Air/Pro sleeve ha...
Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 IV smartphone...
VEVOR’s level 2 EV charging station with adaptabl...
Bosch Tronic 6100 electric tankless water heater covers...
Nanoleaf’s new Essentials color lightstrip and light ...
Load more...
Show More Comments