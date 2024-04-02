Anker’s new 15W Qi2 MagGo Magnetic Charger sees first discount to $20

Anker’s new MagGo Qi2 Magnetic Charger is seeing its very first discount today. Amazon has the all-new iPhone 15 accessory down at $19.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is only $2 off the usual $22 price tag, but it makes the company’s most affordable 15W charger an even better value at a new all-time low. This is effectively a cheaper version of the official MagSafe charger from Apple, just with Qi2 tech. It can still power your handset with 15W speeds and features a 5-foot long cable so you can refuel away from an outlet.



Today’s discount arrives as part of the first wave of new Qi2 device launches from the beginning of the year. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

Speaking of one of those, we just also took a hands-on look at Anker’s new Qi2 MagSafe battery. It delivers full 15W speeds away from a wall charger and offers a unique folding stand design to boot. This is a much more premium model compared to the 10,000mAh offering above but it ultimately delivers the 15W power bank I’ve been dreaming of.

Anker 15W MagGo Magnetic Charger features:

Enjoy peace of mind with safe and ultra-fast 15W charging thanks to Qi2 certification, solving all your charging woes. Featuring strong built-in magnets, effortlessly snap to charge the latest iPhones with magnetic cases for a hassle-free and precise charging experience. Benefit from the flexibility of a 5 ft extended cable that provides a wider range for charging your devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

