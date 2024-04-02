Anker’s regularly $130 Prime 20,000mAh USB-C Power Bank drops to $90

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank for $89.99 shipped. This is 30% off the usual $130 price tag and matching the all-time low for one of the first times. It’s $10 under the last mention and only the second time it has dropped this low – the last time was back in January. The new Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank arrives as a new iteration of last year’s PowerCore 24K. Now sporting that same form-factor with a built-in screen for monitoring charging stats, the new Prime version packs a 20,000mAh battery alongside a 200W output for its dual USB-C ports and USB-A slot. You can learn more in our launch coverage which takes a closer look at the whole Anker Prime lineup.

One of the more novel parts about the Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank is that it pairs with the brand’s new charging dock. This magnetic accessory makes for an easy way to refuel the battery thanks to a magnet that pulls the accessory onto the dock’s pogo pin connector. All you have to do is drop it down and let it refuel, making for a far more convenient setup than having to remember to plug in a cable. I’ve been using the $70 add-on with one of Anker’s new power banks, and it has been so worth spending a little extra.

If you do decide that you want the full charging package, it’s worth noting that the bundle is actually more affordable than just buying both seperately. The power bank and dock sells for $139.99 – dropping the dock by an extra $20. You can always add the charging accessory on later if you’re not entirely sold now, but the bundle is a better value that brings your total savings up to $60.

The latest from Anker also hit the scene today! It finally began shipping the last of its new Qi2 gear that was first revealed at CES 2024 back in January. Now, you can buy two different versions of its new 15W 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic charging stations.

Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank features:

Equipped with two high-powered USB-C ports and one USB-A port totaling 200W output, quickly charge two laptops simultaneously at 100W each for maximum efficiency. The 100W rapid recharge via the USB-C port enables the power bank to be fully recharged in 1 hour and 15 minutes. With a compact size of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches, the 20,000mAh power bank is designed to fit seamlessly into your bag, making it convenient for travel and ensuring you always have reliable power on the go.

