Apple’s new HomePod 2 starts from $250 with these spring deals (Reg. $299)

B&H is now offering Apple’s latest HomePod 2 for $279 shipped in both Midnight and White styles. Each one drops from the usual $299 price tag and marks the second-best offer we’ve seen. It’s $6 under the previous price cut and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Those of you with Costco memberships can drop prices even further at $249.99. This is the first offer from the retailer in months and a rare chance to save $49. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage on what today’s discount delivers, or just head below as we break everything down.

If you don’t currently have a Costco membership, there has never been a better time to sign up. We’re currently offering a chance to score access to the popular retailer with a $20 gift card attached for just $60. That’ll help you lock-in even more savings on Apple’s latest smart speaker while also securing a full year of shopping from Costco in the process.

Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room-sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better-sounding audio than the original model.

HomePod 2 features:

The HomePod is also packed with Siri and a host of smart features. Providing you with more than just voice control over music, Siri and the HomePod can set reminders, send messages, control smart devices, and even set up automated responses based on sound, temperature, and humidity. More than just a speaker, the HomePod can easily become the centerpiece of your smart home.

