Motorola’s Moto G 5G smartphone has never sold for less at $150 (Reg. $250)

Amazon now offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone for $149.99 shipped. This drops the 128GB model down from its usual $250 price tag in three different colors. It’s $100 off and a new all-time low that’s an extra $20 under our previous mentions. Today’s offer is also still one of the first chances to save. This is the newest version of the handset and was just released last May – as you can read all about in our hands-on review.

Sitting above all of the other budget-friendly handsets in the Motorola stable, Moto G 5G arrives with more flagship-class features like a 6.5-inch 120Hz HD+ display powered by a Snapdragon 480+ processor and backed by a 5,000mAh battery for 2 days of usage per charge. Its 50MP quad rear camera array is also a standout feature, with a fingerprint sensor in the power button rounding out the package. We found this to get the job done back when we reviewed it last summer, too.

If you’re looking for Google’s latest and greatest, we’re also tracking some price cuts on the latest Pixel 8 smartphones. The smaller of the two now starts at $499 to go alongside its larger Pixel 8 Pro counterpart at $749. Both of these are new all-time lows, too. Or, you could just go with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its folding screen instead.

Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone features:

Get the speed you need to make the most of 5G connection with a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. Advanced 48MP camera system. Capture beautifully detailed photos day or night, and explore up close with a dedicated Macro Vision lens. Incredibly fluid 120HZ display. Enjoy smooth gameplay and seamless scrolling on a large 6.5″ display that still fits comfortably in your hand. Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers. Immerse yourself in multidimensional sound, listening with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and more clarity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!