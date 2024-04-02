Polaroid’s new I-2 instant camera starts from $500 (Save $100), film bundle at $514

B&H is now offering the first discount on the new Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera at $499.99 shipped. This is down from $600 and marks a new all-time low on the camera by itself. We’ve seen some film package deals in the past, like this one you can lock-in over at Amazon, but none on just the camera by itself. The bundle offer includes the camera alongside a 16-pack of film for $514.41. It’s a better value at $115 under the usual price tag if you don’t already have some i-Type film to shoot with.

The new Polaroid I-2 steps up the usual instant camera formula with a design that packs in some higher-end features. It’s what you’d expect from the price tag, but specifically includes manual setting controls. You can adjust the aperture, shutter speed, and other settings right from the camera itself, letting you take more advantage of its 98mm lens. There’s also Bluetooth for connecting with the companion app, as well as a USB-C charging port for its internal battery.

But if you’re looking for something geared far more towards everyday photography, we did just see Fujifilm launch its all-new X100VI camera. This viral fixed-lens model is arriving as a new iteration of the camera that took TikTok and all of social media by storm over the past few years. It has the same classic design with tons of physical controls, just now with an improved 40MP sensor and everything else we go over in our launch coverage.

Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera features:

The Polaroid I-2: Designed for craft, it’s our first analog instant camera with built-in manual controls, and is equipped with the sharpest-ever Polaroid lens. Made for the creators and artists who want to perfectly capture imperfection at its best. This bundle includes two packs of Polaroid i-Type Color Film. The I-2 shoots with next-level clarity and detail on Polaroid’s iconic square frame film, meaning you can do things with Polaroid’s unique film chemistry that you’ve never done before.

