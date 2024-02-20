Fujifilm’s new X100VI refreshes its viral fixed-lens camera with a 40MP sensor

If you’ve spent any time on the photography side of TikTok, you’ll likely know about the famous Fujifilm X100V. The camera became so popular over the past few years that it sold out and practically remained out of stock since. Now, Fujifilm is meeting all of that demand and fanfare with the new X100VI camera.

The new Fujifilm X100VI isn’t reinventing the wheel by any means, but it is bringing many of the upgrades we’ve seen since its predecessor hit the scene into that same beloved form-factor. It practically looks identical to the X100V, sporting the same fixed lens design just with a 23mm f/2 piece of glass attached.

Many of its new features that justify the refresh in the first place take a page out of the playbook from my beloved X-T5. The higher-end camera may have an interchangeable lens system unlike the X100VI, but now both of them share a 40MP sensor. The original version was based around a 26.1MP sensor, for comparison.

Fujifilm also manages to pack in-body image stabilization (IBIS) into the X100VI. There’s up to six stops of stabilization to help preserve image sharpness even when shooting with slow shutter speeds. To power the larger sensor and stabilization tech is the company’s latest X-Processor 5, which makes the X100VI nearly twice as fast as the original X100V. That helps a great deal with the improved autofocus and subject detection.

All of that new tech does earn the Fujifilm X100VI with a more expensive price tag. The new $1,599 MSRP is $200 above the original fixed-lens camera. You can buy the camera now at Moment, as well as B&H.

Arguably the most important part of the X100VI, like any other Fujifilm camera, is the film simulations. Fujifilm includes 20 different presets onboard, including the Reala Ace simulation that was previously exclusive to its medium format cameras.

9to5Toys’ Take

Before I bought and subsequently reviewed the X-T5 from Fujifilm back at the beginning of 2023, I was dead set on buying the X100V. But with stock shortages meaning that buying one at MSRP was nearly impossible and aftermarket models fetching premium price points, going with something like the X-T5 ended up being a better option.

But for everyone else who didn’t have the cash to step up to a more premium camera, the Fujifilm X100VI is finally here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!