Anker’s PowerCore Fusion 45W is both a USB-C charger and 5,000mAh power bank at $27

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its PowerCore Fusion 45W USB-C Charger and Power Bank for $26.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $50 price tag it has been trending at over the past few months. It saves you 46% and is a new all-time low. We last saw this hybrid charger drop down to $40 in February, and now it’s an extra $13 off to mark the best-ever discount.

Providing 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your everyday carry, the new PowerCore Fusion 45W arrives with an extra trick up its sleeve compared to your typical battery pack. There’s a built-in fold-out AC adapter that lets you not only juice up your smartphone from the built-in battery over USB-C but also by plugging right into the wall. It means you don’t have to worry about finding a separate wall charger when it’s time to refuel the internal battery, either.

The latest from Anker also hit the scene this week! It finally began shipping the last of its new Qi2 gear that was first revealed at CES 2024 back in January. Now, you can buy two different versions of its new 15W 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic charging stations.

Anker PowerCore Fusion 45W features:

Get a 5,000mAh power bank and a 45W wall charger in one. When used as a power bank, conveniently recharge via the charger without cables or through the USB-C port. When used as a power bank, charge an iPhone 13 up to 3× faster and when used as a wall charger, fully charge a MacBook Pro 13″ in just 1 hour and 45 minutes. Smaller than the size of your palm, the power bank takes up less space and can easily fit in a bag or purse, making it an ideal travel companion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!