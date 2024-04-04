Arc takes 15% off its stylish Galaxy S23 Ultra aluminum bumper cases for first time starting at $51

Arc is offering a rare chance to save on its unique lineup of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases. These aluminum bumper covers stand out from everything else on the market and are now on sale for the first time. Right now, you can take 15% off the entire lineup of designs for Galaxy S23 Ultra starting at $50.99 shipped. The standard matte black finish is down from its usual $60 price tag for the very first time and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also be able to save on a pair of mirror polish silver or chromed gold designs.

Arc’s Pulse cases sport a unique design that combines a two-piece construction made of an aluminum exterior with an interior rubber padding that comes in one of several finishes. Protecting mainly just the corners of your device, the Arc Pulse Galaxy S23 Ultra bumper cases are as minimalist as it gets. We have previously walked away impressed by the Arc Pulse cases when we reviewed the iPhone versions – so the same quality should apply here.

If you’re wondering on how these covers stand up over time, I recently just published a review where I went 2 full months with nothing but one of these Arc cases on my iPhone 15. I talk about how the build aged over time as well as how well it actually protected my smartphone – but the spoiler is pretty damn well.

Here’s the whole lineup: 

Arc Pulse Galaxy S23 case features:

Arc Pulse is designed to enhance your phone experience while offering an exceptional blend of aesthetics and phone safeguarding. Crafted from aerospace-grade Aluminum, the smartphone case provides a delightful tactile experience while ensuring phone protection. The outer metal shell distributes the impact while a custom inner layer absorbs the shock.

