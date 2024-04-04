Foxpark’s Solar wireless 1080p backup camera and monitor returns to $94 low (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera for $94.20 shipped, after clipping the on-page $45 off coupon and using the promo code ALLQNLLB at checkout for an additional 13% off. Down from its usual $160 price tag, this is only the sixth discount that we have tracked for this camera in the last year, with today’s deal giving you a a combined 41% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

This solar-powered backup camera comes with an HD 1080p 5-inch monitor to deliver a vivid picture that displays more detail while you’re reversing. The small solar panel is able to provide ample charging for the camera in strong sunlight, with the option to recharge it via its USB port during darker days or seasons. It comes with a IP69 waterproof rating, ensuring it can stand up against adverse weather. The camera installs within a few minutes – all that is needed is a single screwdriver. Head below to read more.

And be sure to check out our past coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

Foxpark Solar Wireless Backup Camera features:

【HD 1080P 5″ Monitor & Vivid Image】The wireless backup camera equipped with HD 1080P 5″ Monitor, delivers a vivid image avoiding color differences during day and night. Especially in low-light or dark environments, displaying more details ensures your safety while reversing. Worry-free parallel park and reverse.

【Rechargeable Backup Camera With Solar Powered】The wireless backup camera for trucks features a solar panel to keep your device fully charged in strong sunlight, meeting your long-term travel or driving needs. You may also recharge the portable camera with a USB port in winter or in times of lack of sunlight.

【Dual-channel to Cover More Blindspots】The rear view camera is easy to disassemble and you can install the portable camera on the front/rear/side of the vehicle to monitor your baby/ puppy etc. Also can be used as a trailer hitch camera to provide a comprehensive view of the road conditions. Ideal for blind-spot viewing on small RV.

