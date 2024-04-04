Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops to second-best price at $1,400 (Save 400)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB for $1,399.99 shipped. It comes in one of three styles and drops from the usual $1,800 price tag to the second-best price we’ve ever seen. Today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention and marks the lowest price we’ve seen this year. In fact, it’s the best discount since back over the holidays last November. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review and then break down the full experience below the fold.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before, all while slimming down the overall thickness.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable foldable, there’s also a new all-time low live on the Google Pixel Fold. It offers a different take on a folding smartphone with $500 in savings attached that drop the Tensor G2 chip and folding 7.6-inch display down to $1,299.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

