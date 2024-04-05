Android game and app deals: Goat Simulator 3, Mad King Ludwig, Sushi Spinnery, more

Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready and waiting down below. Just be sure to also check out the deals we are tracking on SanDisk’s 190MB/s 1TB Extreme microSD card, Lexar’s brand new USB-C 2,000MB/s portable SSD, and this ongoing offer on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. But for now we are focused on the apps and getting some discounted Goat Simulator games in the palm of your hoof this weekend. Everything from the original right through until the new Goat Simulator 3 are on sale alongside Castles of Mad King Ludwig, The Sushi Spinnery, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything.

Pilgor is finally baack on the small screen. Now you can be even more unsocial during family dinners. Yay!

Goat Simulator 3 Mobile gives you the same open world to explore and destroy as the PC and console versions of the game. Headbutt civilians, drive without a license, or join a yoga class! It’s just like in real life.

You can invite a friend in multiplayer mode, cause mayhem together, or become enemies while playing any of the seven mini-games.

If you don’t have a friend, you could get the game on two devices and just pretend. We won’t tell a soul.

The giant sandbox island of San Angora is in the palm of your hoof!