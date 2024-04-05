Baseus 20,000mAh high-capacity MagSafe Battery Pack at $47 (Reg. $63+), more from $16

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 20,000mAh high-capacity MagSafe Battery Pack for $46.74 shipped in all colors. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model launched last summer at just under $70, carries a regular price closer to $63 these days, and is now an additional 25% off for the lowest price we can find. While you will find some more affordable Baseus power banks on sale down below, this model stands out with some fun color options, the expanded 20,000mAh internal battery, and an additional Qi pad on the outside of the unit to wirelessly power your AirPods case and more. Head below for additional deals and details.

Alongside the 20,000mAh capacity, this is indeed a MagSafe power bank that easily attaches to the back of iPhone 12 through 15 series handsets. It also features a 20W PD USB-C output for faster wired charging jobs as well as a back-mounted Qi pad you can just drop your AirPods or other wireless earbuds on to power those back up as well.

If you prefer to jump onto the 15W Qi2 train when it comes to your charger, Anker’s new folding power bank is now on sale. These 2024 models will cost a bit more than your standard options, like those above, but they also deliver power at twice the speed and you’re looking at one of the best prices yet on one of Anker’s latest releases.

Baseus 20,000mAh high-capacity MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Baseus latest magsafe battery pack outshines older versions capacity of 6,000mAh and 10,000mAh. Lab-tested,this 20,000mAh portable power bank can charge an iPhone 12 up to 4.3 times, an iPhone 13 up to 3.6 times,an iPhone 14 Pro Max up to 2.6 times, and an AirPods Pro up to 26 times. It guarantees uninterrupted power supply for days! Our magnetic portable charger has a substantial 20W PD output, 20W USB-C port can charge an iPhone 13 from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes. This is 2 times faster than most old portable chargers in the market that offer only 10W charging speed. Say goodbye to long charging hours!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

