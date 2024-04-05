Beats Studio Pro are some of our favorite headphones, now down to $200 (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Beats Studio Pro headphones for $199.99 shipped in four colors. Today’s offer drops from $350 and is matching the best price of the year. It’s only the second offer in 2024 at $150 off and comes within $30 of the all-time low from Black Friday. These are some of our favorite headphones on the market right now, and our hands-on review walks you through just why that’s the case.

If you’re still waiting for AirPods Max to get a refresh and can’t justify spending full price on a pair of headphones with a Lightning port, the Beats Studio Pro are your next best option. These recently-released headphones arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status.

Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking. We found them to be the better buy over AirPods Max in that review we noted above, and I’ve personally been enjoying them myself.

Beats Studio Pro features:

The Beats Studio Pro custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm driver has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume – an improvement of up to 80% compared to Beats Studio3, providing increased audio fidelity. An integrated digital processor optimizes the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.

