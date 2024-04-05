Samsung launches AI-backed Bespoke appliance lineup, pre-order now at up to $1,200 off

Samsung’s recent push to bring AI to its product lineup isn’t just about smartphones or tablets. The company is launching a whole suite of home appliances for the kitchen and laundry room backed by more advanced tech. The new Samsung Bespoke AI appliances are now available for pre-order and come backed by some launch deals at up to $1,200 off.

AI tech has been dominating headlines throughout 2024 so far. Every company getting in on the fad has been promising that its own flavor of AI would be able to save you time and effort, but Samsung is actually delivering on that. The whole lineup of Bespoke AI appliances actually looks to offer plenty of utility – on top of just offering a more premium experience in the first place.

Samsung’s AI applies to everything from helping out around the kitchen to streamlining laundry day. There’s an assortment of new premium appliances that use the AI features to automate different tasks. In the kitchen, the new Bespoke AI refrigerators can track and monitor the food you have while automatically generating a list of what you have in stock and sending notifications before your milk is about to go bad. It can track 33 different fresh food items thanks to the onboard camera.

There’s also some new cooking ranges and microwaves that use AI to help with preparing meals. The AI Home tech works in tandem with SmartThings much like the rest of the lineup.

Easily the most helpful launch from the lineup of new Samsung Bespoke AI appliances is the washer and dryer units. The company is combining the two into a single appliance, which is backed by its AI OptiWash & Dry technology to detect the weight and fabric type of your clothing in order to figure out the best wash and dry cycle. That’s, of course on saving you space from packing the two appliances into a single device. It also means there’s no unloading the washer into the dryer, either.

You can now pre-order all of the new Bespoke AI appliances directly from Samsung. There are some launch deals attached, too! Below you’ll find a breakdown of the different models up for grabs, or you can just go shop the whole collection on this landing page.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!