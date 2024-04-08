Save $70 on Razer’s Stream Controller with haptic feedback SwitchBlade keys at $200

Just after seeing price drops on the popular Elgato models this morning, Amazon is now offering the Razer Stream Controller down at $199.99 shipped. This is the brand’s full-size flagship model that regularly fetches $270 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This desktop controller is now on par with the price we tracked over Black Friday and ahead of the 2023 holidays – it is also now well below the $243 offer we saw back in February. Delivering a similar control and customization experience as the Elgato models, Razer’s take on the product category comes with a few enhancements over the more affordable options out there. All of the details are down below.

The Razer Stream Controller provides an all-in-one control surface for creating your own shortcuts and preset actions across a series of 12 SwitchBlade keys complete with haptic feedback – “bind an infinite variety of commands and macros. Customize icons for easy visual navigation and adjust their haptic feedback.” There are also six rotary dials for things like volumes and lighting as well as eight programmable buttons and compatibility with a range of platforms and streaming apps: OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Twitch, Discord, Spotify, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Final Cut Pro.

You could drop down to the more compact Razer Stream Controller X to bring spending down. But we are also now tracking the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 as well as the Plus model starting at an even lower $130 shipped as of this morning. Check out the details on those right here.

Razer Stream Controller features:

All-in-one Stream Controller: Effortlessly manage your stream with shortcuts for multiple programs—organized through custom layouts and icons for intuitive use

12 Haptic Switchblade Keys: Bind an infinite variety of commands and macros. Customize their icons for easy visual navigation and adjust their haptic feedback for the ideal level of tactile response

6 Tactile Analog Dials: Conveniently tweak the levels of your audio, media, and other channels, as you manage it all at a glance using the controller’s dynamic LCD touchscreen

8 Programmable Buttons: Program them to instantly toggle between up to 8 different haptic key layouts, or simply used as a faster way to perform commonly used actions

Designed for Efficient Multi-Tasking: Group commands into dedicated layouts and Dynamic Mode to automatically switch profiles based on the detected app

Compatible with PC, Mac, & Leading Software: Integrated support for OBS Studio, Streamlabs, Twitch, Discord, Spotify, Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Illustrator, and Final Cut Pro

