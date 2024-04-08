Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8+ sees $350 clearance discount to new $550 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $549.99 shipped. This drops the Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet from its usual $900 price tag down to a new all-time low. On top of just being $350 off, today’s offer is also only the first price cut of the year and an extra $50 below our previous mention from December. Today’s offer is the first time it has dropped below $600, too. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

This might not be the latest flagship tablet from Samsung, but the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still one of the most capable models around. It comes centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen and everything is powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. This model sports 128GB of onboard storage and then backs it with support for 1TB microSD card expansion. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package.

If you want the latest from Samsung, its Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet is also on sale right now. Now complete with a more recent chipset and the all-new Galaxy AI features, you can lock-in $130 in savings or more on the current flagship from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E.* Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

