New Amazon low hits Razer’s latest BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset for PC at $169

Just after featuring the debut of the new console models for PlayStation and Xbox gamers, Amazon is now offering the latest Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for PC down at $169 shipped. Regularly $200, this is just over $30 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest we have tracked on this set since its debut. Not to be confused with the previous-generation 2020 V2 Pros for PC that are currently selling for $130 at Amazon, the latest models released at this time last year. You can get a complete breakdown of the difference between the two sets in our hands-on review right here. Otherwise, head below for more info on the specs.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset for PC features the next-gen Razer HyperClear wide-band detachable microphone alongside 50mm titanium-coated diaphragms – a “cutting-edge proprietary design divides the driver into 3 parts for the individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows.” The 2.4GHz wireless connection joins up to 70 hours of battery life as well as noise-isolating memory from earcups with a “plush padding in a breathable fabric for complete comfort when competing.”

As we mentioned above, Razer has just unleashed the new spatial audio BlackShark V2 Xbox and PlayStation headsets starting from $50, and be sure to check out more of the latest from the brand below:

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset features:

By covering a wider frequency range of sound, this next-gen detachable mic captures an incredible amount of detail in your voice, so that every shotcall to your team sounds clear, rich, and natural. With titanium-coated diaphragms for added clarity, our new, cutting-edge proprietary design divides the driver into 3 parts for the individual tuning of highs, mids, and lows—producing brighter, clearer audio with richer highs and more powerful lows. With its industry-leading 2.4GHz wireless connection, enjoy high-performance, low-latency competitive play with sound that’s perfectly synced to your game.

