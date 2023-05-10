Razer Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 review: Great new updates mixed with new issues [Video]

The Blackshark V2 Pro has been one of the best-reviewed gaming headsets that I can remember. The wired versions are an even better deal. Now, Razer is updating the beloved esports-focused headset with a new microphone, sound modes, and Bluetooth connectivity. Do these upgrades make the Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 worth the $200 price tag? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

BlackShark V2 Pro: Overview

At a glance, the new Blackshark V2 Pro looks very similar to the older version. Razer even suggests in its own materials that the best way to tell the difference is to look at the charging port. The new model has a USB-C port while the older uses micro-USB.

Otherwise, the profile is nearly identical. It sports the same helicopter-operator design that fits great for a gaming headset design. It is available in both black and white.

Razer has also extended the battery life to 70 hours on the new headset from the 24-hour rating of the outgoing model.

Tried and true comfort

The older Blackshark V2 is a great choice when it comes to comfort, and the 2023 model carries on that legacy. Ultra-soft flowknit cushions provided a comfortable seal over my ears. There is significant camping force, but it never got too fatiguing for me – unlike the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro headset.

Blackshark V2 Pro 2023: Microphone

We’re going to go a little out of order with how I usually structure my headset reviews to talk about some of the main features. One of the biggest updates in the new super-wide-band microphone. I’ve been critical of many Razer headset microphones in the past and even made a video about how to make them sound better for free.

This headset, though, doesn’t need any third-party apps to make it sound good. Right out of the box, it’s one of the best-sounding gaming headset microphones. But it goes even deeper than that.

Within Synapse are EQ modes for the mic. Default, mic boost, broadcast, and conference all provide different EQ sounds for different situations. Broadcast emphasizes the lower-end frequencies for a fuller sound while conference prioritizes clarity – which is more in line with what we usually hear from gaming microphones.

And if none of those suit you, there is also a custom mode where you can dial in your own mic EQ preferences. Be sure to watch the video to hear how the microphone sounds.

Blackshark V2 Pro 2023: Video

https://youtu.be/wI1H2pW8JFU

Blackshark V2 Pro 2023: Esports EQ

Another big focus of the new Blackshark V2 Pro is the Esports EQ modes that were developed with professional players. I don’t often play any of these titles, but hopping into a deathmatch and turning on the right EQ mode for Valorant made a big difference. The frequencies for footsteps and gunshots were much easier to hear and locate.

Even just looking at the different EQ profiles, they are very unique. It’s not just a one-size-fits-all EQ like the game mode in the standard EQ modes. Underneath the frequency sliders are labels like footsteps and scan in Apex Legends, or healing and gunshot in Fortnite.

The Esports EQ profiles can also be customized if you’d like to put your own take on what frequencies are the most important.

Currently, all of the supported titles are esports-focused FPS games. In the press briefing, I asked if Razer will expand on custom-tuned EQ profiles for other games and genres and the rep said that they will be working on more modes. No promises on a timeframe, though.

Another huge benefit here is that these modes are saved natively on the headset. That makes them great for console players who don’t have the same ability to customize the EQ from Synapse.

How does it sound?

Otherwise, the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 sounds really good. I still feel that some of the higher-end headsets like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and even the Stealth Pro have better overall clarity when it comes to generic EQ settings, but the special-tuned modes for supported FPS games are really impressive if you are playing those titles.

I found the stock sound to be very neutral – not too bass heavy nor too mid-range focused. To get it to where I like it for music, I boosted the highs just a bit and left it alone.

Blackshark V2 Pro 2023: Connection issues

Unfortunately, I’ve run into a few issues with the new Blackshark V2 Pro. My first unit had some very unusual audio issues where the EQ profiles wouldn’t work – they didn’t change the sound of the audio at all.

I contacted Razer about this and they sent me a new unit and assured me that no one else had run into these same issues. It’s also interesting that I haven’t heard any other reviewers mention this so maybe it is a one-off issue for that headset.

My new unit worked perfectly when it came to EQ, but the wireless connection left something to be desired. Even walking halfway across my room, 20 feet away to work on my sim rig, the headset had occasional audio glitches. I have the wireless dongle plugged into the front I/O on top of my NZXT H9 tower, so I don’t think it can get in a much better position than that.

One other bummer is that the 2023 model drops the 3.5 mm connector. I know this isn’t a huge issue for everyone, but that means that it doesn’t work with Xbox consoles as you cannot plug into a controller and there is no Xbox wireless connection. Of course, it has different compatibility thanks to Bluetooth, but I am sad to see it lose that hard-wire connection.

Razer does cover the headset with a two-year warranty, so if you do run into issues with this headset, it should be fairly straightforward to get it replaced.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it’s a bummer that the price of the Blackshark 2 Pro 2023 has gone up $20 and it has had connection issues for me, the updates to this headset are mostly top-notch for competitive FPS players. The microphone, comfort, and EQ profiles are all top-tier and should be considered.

On the flip side, If you’re on a budget or don’t primarily play those competitive FPS titles, now is a great time to pick up the older model as it is currently on sale for just $122 on Amazon.

