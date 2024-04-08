Razer’s adjustable Enki X Gaming Chair just hit the Amazon all-time low at $350 ($50 off), more

Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on the Razer Enki X Gaming Chair down at $349.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this was already the lowest-priced option in the current-generation lineup from the brand and now you can save a solid $50. Today’s deal is not only the lowest we can find but also a new Amazon all-time low – it is one of the first price drops we have tracked since it launched late last summer. While it might not have that “world-first” haptic gaming cushion the brand teased at CES 2024, it is a great way to upgrade your Razer-centric battlestation at its best price yet. Head below for more details.

The Razer Enki X Gaming Chair is designed for “all-day gaming” with 110-degree shoulder arches and a wide 54-cm seat base made to “ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons.” The built-in lumbar arch is joined by the brand’s “optimized cushion density” and a dual-texture eco-friendly synthetic leather upholstery job alongside the adjustable 152-degree recline action.

While we have seen it go for a touch less in the past, the higher-end Razer Enki Gaming Chair is also seeing a $50 price drop down to $449.99 shipped today. Regularly $500, this one features a more premium steel frame with some additional adjustability. Get a closer look right here and check more of the latest from Razer below:

Razer Enki X Gaming Chair features:

110-degree shoulder arches and wide 54-cm seat base ensure optimal weight distribution for long-lasting comfort during gaming marathons. Feel less fatigued over long periods with the lumbar curve that gently supports your lower back and encourages sitting in a neutral position. Unparalleled comfort with a softer seat base for a cushier feel and a firmer seat backing for solid support. Core areas of the chair are covered in a plush textured fabric for more refined comfort, while the outer edges are lined with smooth leather to better withstand daily wear and tear.

