Score an Amazon Echo Glow smart lamp for the kids at just $13 today (Refurb, Orig. $30)

As part of its latest Amazon device sale, Woot is now offering the Echo Glow smart lamp down at just $12.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. This smart multi-color Alexa lamp fetches $30 in new condition on Amazon where it doesn’t often drop below $20 on sale. Today’s deal is matching our previous refurbished mention to deliver the lowest price we can find to bring one home for the kids at the price of a few cups of coffee. Today’s refurbished Amazon gear ships with a 90-day Woot warranty as well. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the Echo Glow lamp gives parents a chance to land one without paying anywhere near full price. It delivers a fun, intelligent, and functional smart lighting solution for the kids’ room – pairing with any compatible Alexa device (like the Echo speakers you might already have), it features voice control over the color and brightness alongside the ability to create “lighting cues that help with counting down or setting a timer.” The Rainbow timer features fun countdowns to keep the kids on routine, ease into the morning, and more.

You can browse through the rest of the Woot Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Alexa device sale for additional deals on speakers, TVs, smart displays, and more starting from $9 Prime shipped.

And while we are talking Amazon gear, you can check out all of the latest price drops on its latest tablet releases in our previous roundup. The deals start from $65 and deliver up to 42% in savings.

Echo Glow smart lamp features:

A smart lamp for kids – Pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Make family routines colorful – Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

Kids can create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add color and fun lighting while playing or listening to music.

Unlock the magic of Rainbow Timer – As the colors of the rainbow change, kids get a visual reminder that can help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.

Create and choose – Give kids the freedom to add colorful lighting or ask Alexa to start a dance party for a music and light show.

