New Amazon lows land on RESPAWN’s 3085 Gaming Chair from $121.50 (Reg. $180), more

Alongside this week’s $50 price drops on Razer’s high-end gaming chairs, we are now tracking some deals on more affordable RESPAWN options over at Amazon. First up, you can score the RESPAWN 3085 Gaming Chair from $121.49 shipped in black/white and black/purple, with the stealthy all-black model down at $134.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is up to 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Also among some of the lowest we have tracked on these models ever, both the white and all-black variants are now at the best price we have tracked on Amazon. Head below for some details on the feature set and additional deals.

The RESPAWN 3085 is a race car-style chair specifically designed for gaming and working at the computer desk. Featuring contoured segmented padding, an integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, you’ll also find 360-degree swivel action, full height adjustment, and flip-up arms. The bonded leather upholstery is joined by a 275-pound weight capacity and a 5-year limited warranty.

More RESPAWN gaming chair deals:

As we mentioned above, if you’re looking to score one of Razer’s higher-end options, the Enki lineup is currently seeing some solid $50 price drops via Amazon. All of the details you need on those offers are right here.

