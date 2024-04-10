Capture spring adventures on GoPro HERO 12 at $349 (Amazon low, Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the GoPro HERO 12 Black for $349 shipped. It normally sells for $400 and is now on sale for only the second time this year at $51 off. We last saw it drop back in February, and now, for spring, you can score one of the best action cameras on the market for its best price yet. Perfect for tagging along on whatever adventures await now that warm weather is rolling in, the newest GoPro just launched back at the start of fall last year, and we explore just how it stacks up below the fold – as well as in our announcement coverage.

The name of the game this time around with the GoPro HERO 12 Black is all about improvements. It isn’t a drastic redesign over what has been released in previous years, but justifies its existence with some quality of life changes and other improvements. There’s a 1/1.9-inch sensor that can capture 27 MP photos with 10-bit color support, as well as dedicated SuperPhoto and HDR modes – all powered by the GP2 chip. It can also record 5.3K video at 60 FPS.

Where things start taking a turn for the better compared to the previous model is battery life. It’s all thanks to the new GoPro’s Enduro battery, which notably improves runtimes, but there’s also a redesigned power management system at play for combining to deliver twice as long recordings, at least compared to the GoPro HERO 11 and its standard battery.

GoPro HERO12 Black features:

High Dynamic Range Video + Photo: HERO12 Black takes its best-in-class image quality to the next level with HDR for both videos (5.3K and 4K) and photos. Great in environments with both shadows and bright light, HDR captures the subtle details of the scene that might typically blend into the darkness of shadows or disappear in the bright spots of your shot. The result is dynamic footage with true-to-life color and precision.

