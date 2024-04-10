Eve HomeKit weather stations with Thread monitor spring temps and more from $65

Amazon is now marking down a pair of Eve HomeKit weather stations. The more affordable of the two is the Eve Weather with Thread at $64.95 shipped. This drops from $80 and is a 20% price cut. It’s only the second discount of the year and the lowest since the beginning of February. Today’s offer comes within $5 of that 2024 low and is otherwise the best we’ve seen this year.

Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well.

Also on sale is the Eve Room, which is down to $74.95 at Amazon. It packs an even more capable array of sensors into the same aluminum-wrapped build, complete with much of the same Apple HomeKit support, as well as Thread and Bluetooth support. It drops down from $100 to beat our previous mention by an extra $5 and saves you 25%. On top of just temperature and humidity, the Eve Room steps in with air quality readings from its VOC sensor.

If we’re talking about smart home gear, we have to mention the two new reveals from LIFX. The company has long been one of our favorite brands for connected lighting here at 9to5Toys, and now it’s back with some of its very first Matter products. There’s a pair of new 1,600-lumen lights now available. Each one is the brightest bulb that LIFX has ever shipped, too.

Eve Weather Station with Thread features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display. Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep. Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway.

