Govee’s 16.4-foot smart RGBIC string downlights fall to $90 (Reg. $120), more from $45

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 16.4-foot Smart RGBIC String Downlights for $89.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its $120 price tag, these string lights have seen several discounts since its release back in October, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to the $85 low. Since the new year began we’ve already tracked five previous discounts, with four of them repeating the same discount to $100 and the other dropping further to $90. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate that returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $5 above the all-time low. You’ll also find the other lengths for these string lights discounted as well, with the 6.7-foot lights going for $45, the 9.8-foot lights going for $60, and the 32.8-foot lights going for $170 – just be sure to clip the on-page coupons for each to maximize the savings!

Unlike more traditional strip lights, these downlights have small pot lights dotted across the length of its cable, each of them providing individually-customizable ambient lighting options. You’ll get the usual multi-color action that has become expected from Govee lights with 16 million different color options to choose from, including preset modes, DIY settings, and more. You can also sync up the lights to your favorite tunes in the music mode to experience a true, visual symphony anywhere in your home. Through the companion app you’ll have total control over the light’s settings, or you can connect them to your Alexa for hands-free voice control. Head below to learn more.

More Govee devices seeing discounts:

If you’re looking to upgrade your battlestation’s gear, be sure to check out our recent coverage of the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor that has returned to its all-time lowest price. It delivers a 1440p resolution on an 1800R curved panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. You can even turn the single monitor into two displays letting you stream and interact with your followers on one side while continuing to play your game on the other. And for more ambient lighting options, you’ll also find the Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip still sitting at $40. It produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness and features full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations. It supports Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and even allows for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day.

Govee Smart RGBIC String Downlight features:

RGBIC Lighting Effects: Explore a vibrant rainbow of colors with 16 million color options and a lighting effect depth of up to 100 cm. Use your smart string lights to adorn your space with endless combinations you can easily customize.

Multiple Modes: Use one-touch switching to find the most suitable lighting mode for your RGBIC string downlights, including scene modes, music modes, DIY modes, and more! The string lights is also cuttable for more fun!

Party On with Music Mode: Transform the way your string wall lights shine with our energetic music modes. Expand your lighting game during parties, weddings, or any special occasion while your lights dance with your hottest tunes.

Get Inspired with DIY Mode: Have complete creative control of your RGBIC downlights with our exciting DIY mode. Using Govee Home App, you can choose from millions of color options, adjust the brightness, etc. for fully customizable lighting!

Easy Installation: You need to put the power supply on the right when you install the string downlights on the wall. These smart downlights are adaptable to most curvatures and corners for flexible installation options.

Note: Please put the plug on the right when you install the downlights on the wall. As well, Unplug the lights before cutting. (The power supply is only used indoor)

