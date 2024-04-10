Save on official Google Pixel 7a cases in four colors from $22 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date the official Google Pixel 7a Cases. Across a few different styles, prices start at $22.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $30 price tag and marks a new all-time low. All four colors sell for $24 or less. Wrapping your Pixel 7a in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers, and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review of the Pixel 7 Pro version, too.

For something a bit more affordable that trades in the official Google seal of approval for something a bit more unique, go check out the Spigen Liquid Air case. It employs a textured pattern on the back for some added grip and sports a more affordable $17 price tag, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too. This is still one of the covers that I love daily driving year after year, especially with how affordable the going rate is compared to some of the other more premium cases out there.

Speaking of official Google accessories, the Pixel 7a doesn’t come with a charger in the box. Neither do the newer Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. But fret not! The company’s official 30W USB-C wall adapter is now on sale for $18 from the usual $25 going rate. It joins all of the other Google deals this week.

Google Pixel 7a Case features:

The Pixel 7a Case protects your phone while adding a touch of fresh color and sophisticated style. It’s designed specifically for Pixel 7a, with durable, stain-resistant material and raised edges to protect your phone in all those “oops” moments. Made from soft-to-the-touch silicone and over 35% recycled plastics, the case delivers a great balance of comfort and durability. It comes in a variety of colors, with subtle metallic accents for a pop of style

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!