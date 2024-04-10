SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers up to 30% for today only, plus flavor drops from $10.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSodaStream
30% off $10.50+

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on the SodaStream sparkling water makers. Pricing starts at $70 on the actual soda machine bundles with some additional offers from just over $10.50 on flavor drops and accessories with up to 30% off. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These SodaStream machines can be a handy way to have fresh homemade sparkling water in the fridge at all times, which can be a refreshing beverage on its own or used inside of your upcoming spring and summer cocktail concoctions as well. Today’s deals include basic bundles as well as the larger options which include the bonus CO2 cartridges you’re going need to purchase at some point anyway. Head below to scope out the deals. 

Today’s SodaStream deals:

And then head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of this week’s cooking, kitchen, and household deals, including everything from robotic vacuums, grills, and more. 

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.
  • Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
  • Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe
  • SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lexar’s brand new USB-C 2,000MB/s portable SSD ju...
OnePlus 12 comes with a free pair of $180 OnePlus Buds ...
Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming ...
LEGO Commander Cody BrickHeadz revealed alongside two n...
Shark Matrix self-emptying robot vacuum returns to $300...
Score a pair of Siri-ready meross Matter mini smart plu...
Save big during J.Crew Factory’s Flash Sale offer...
Lectric’s XPedition dual-battery cargo e-bike hits $1...
Load more...
Show More Comments