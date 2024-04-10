SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers up to 30% for today only, plus flavor drops from $10.50

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on the SodaStream sparkling water makers. Pricing starts at $70 on the actual soda machine bundles with some additional offers from just over $10.50 on flavor drops and accessories with up to 30% off. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. These SodaStream machines can be a handy way to have fresh homemade sparkling water in the fridge at all times, which can be a refreshing beverage on its own or used inside of your upcoming spring and summer cocktail concoctions as well. Today’s deals include basic bundles as well as the larger options which include the bonus CO2 cartridges you’re going need to purchase at some point anyway. Head below to scope out the deals.

Today’s SodaStream deals:

And then head over to our home goods deal hub for the rest of this week’s cooking, kitchen, and household deals, including everything from robotic vacuums, grills, and more.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, (1) 60L Co2 cylinder, (1) Dishwasher safe botle, and (1) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

SodaStream Terra machines are only compatible with the SodaStream Quick Connect CO2 cylinder

