Save 50% on Apple’s official 96W USB-C Power Adapter for MacBooks at $40

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official 96W USB-C Power Adapter for $39.99 shipped. This is 50% off the usual $79 going rate and a new all-time low. It’s a rare chance to save on this Cupertino-designed MacBook charger and beats the previous discount from Black Friday by an extra $19. This is an official spare or replacement charger for your Apple Silicon MacBook Pro, whether it’s an all-new M3 Pro or one of the original M1 Pro models. It has a single USB-C port with a 96W output and all of the perks of an official Apple accessory.

Also on sale, Amazon is now offering Apple’s 35W Dual USB-C Charger at the same $39.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. It drops from $59 thanks to the $19 discount and trades in the power of the lead deal for an extra port. It lets you charge two devices at once, like your iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.

You’re looking at the iconic all-white Apple finish with a 35W output spread across a pair of USB-C ports to juice up two devices at once. The folding prongs are a nice touch when you want to throw it in you backpack and the like, not to mention the small divot on the side to make removing it from outlets just a little bit easier. Dive into our launch coverage for more details.

Otherwise, you can shop all of the week’s other best discounts over in our smartphone accessories guide. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs whether you’re looking to give your everyday carry some love, upgrade the nightstand, or just grab a charger that probably should have come in your smartphone’s box to begin with.

More on Apple’s official 96W USB-C Power Adapter:

The 96W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office or on the go. It’s compatible with numerous USB-C devices and charging cables. Apple recommends pairing this power adapter with your 14-inch MacBook Pro using a USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable or USB-C Charge Cable to take advantage of fast charging, so you can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in around 30 minutes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!