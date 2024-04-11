Ember’s smart temperature control tumbler now nearly 25% off at $138 shipped (Reg. $179)

Amazon is now offering the Ember Smart Tumbler for $138 shipped. Regularly $179 directly from Ember and at Best Buy, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen this one down in the $120 range once previous to today at Amazon, today’s deal is otherwise the lowest price we have tracked since the brand’s tumbler form-factor landed on Amazon last summer. While this isn’t the Travel Mug 2+ model that sports Apple Find My tech – that one regularly fetches $199 and is now on sale for $175 at Amazon, it is a sort of more rugged and heavy-duty design with the integrated handle. The rest of the details down below.

Despite not having the Apple Find My built-in, the Ember Tumbler is indeed one of the brand’s smart, temperature-control models. This means, you can maintain the temperature of your beverage inside for the up to 3 hours of wireless battery life – long enough for most daily commutes and the like – before you’ll need to drop the tumbler down on the included charging coaster. The IPX7 rating (“full underwater submersion up to 1 meter”), it ships with a pair of lids – a sort sippy lid and a screw top – alongside its 16-ounce internal capacity.

While we have seen the Apple Find My Ember Travel Mug 2+ go for less, it is seeing a slight price drop right now and you can get more details in our launch coverage. Or just skip on the smart tumblers for one of the super-popular Stanley Quencher insulated models from $45 or less with loads of different color combinations.

Ember Smart Tumbler features:

3 Hour Battery Life: Our Tumbler’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 3 hours on a full charge or all day on its charging coaster.

MAY NOT FIT IN ALL VEHICLE CUP HOLDERS: Ember tumbler may not fit in standard vehicle cupholders.

Adventure Ready: Tumbler comes with two lids and is IPX7 rated for full underwater submersion up to 1 meter deep making it easy to hand wash, rinse or soak.

Perfect Temperature Every Time: Multiple sensors throughout the Tumbler ensure accurate temperature control and liquid level detection. Set the temperature down to the degree in the Ember App.

Our Biggest Mug Yet: At 16 oz this is the largest heated temperature control mug we have released to date.

