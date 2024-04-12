Android game and app deals: Majesty Fantasy Kingdom, Tempest, Plancon, and more

It’s Friday afternoon and we are about to head into the weekend, but first let’s gather up today’s best Android game and app deals. Check out today’s deals on Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro as well as price drops on almost all of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series cases and Galaxy S24 Ultra, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom alongside The Northern Expansion, Tempest, The Tiny Bang Story, Plancon: Space Conflict, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.  

You will have to fight various enemies and monsters, explore new territories, manage economic and scientific developments and solve a heap of unusual and unexpected tasks. For example, what will you do when all the gold in the kingdom transforms into cookies? Or how will you bring back the trolls who robbed caravans and whose disappearance ruins the economy of the country?

