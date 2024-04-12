Save $350 on Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro at a new all-time low of $949

Amazon is now offering the previous-generation Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro for $949 shipped. This is a new all-time low that discounts the 1TB/16GB configuration down from its usual $1,300 going rate. It launched at $1,749, but has been trending a little bit lower for most of the year. Still, today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings and is the best offer yet.

My main takeaway with today’s discount is that this is one of the best Windows PCs you could score the less than $1,000. Samsung backs its Galaxy Book 3 Pro with an Intel i7 Evo processor that powers the 14-inch AMOLED 2880 x 1800 display. It has 1TB of SSD storage as well as 16GB of memory, with an aluminum chasis, 1080p webcam, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can get a better feel for the whole experience over in our hands-on review of the Pro 360 version at 9to5Google.

Samsung did of course just launch its new Galaxy Book 4 laptops, hence today’s deep discount on the previous-generation model. We took a look back in February at what’s new with the more recent iterations and you can get that full scoop in our launch coverage. The big draw is the new AI tech enabled by Windows Copilot and Intel’s latest Core Ultra chips, but there is also improved displays and four different form-factors.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro features:

Meet Galaxy Book3 Pro, the new way to PC Accomplish more tomorrow than you did today with our thinnest and lightest PC that can keep up with anything especially your workload. Premium performance Accomplish your ambitions with the latest Intel processor and see more on a super-crisp, large 16:10 AMOLED display. Productivity all day Bustle through your busy day effortlessly with an ultrathin and light PC that won’t slow you down. Do more, and do it more securely Connect your Galaxy devices and expand your work possibilities. And do it all simply, securely and worry-free.

