Anker’s fingerprint smart lock also works with Apple Watch and is now at $100 ($50 off)

Joining this morning’s offer on the higher-end Yale Siri-ready smart Assure Lock 2, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy C220 Security Smart Lock in black for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a straight up $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model debuted on Amazon in summer 2023 and is now matching the Big Spring Sale price from last month at $10 under the best 2024 price before that. The nickel-plated model also landed on Amazon recently at $150 and is now seeing its first notable deal, but that one will cost you $134.99 shipped right now. We will go over the feature set on Anker’s eufy C220 below the fold.

Anker says you can install this smart door lock solution in “15-minutes” with no drilling required. It is powered via AA batteries for eight straight months before you’ll need to refresh them and runs via its built-in Wi-Fi setup with no additional bridge required for the smart features. Speaking of which, alongside the programmable keypad entry, this model features an AI-powered fingerprint reader as well as four other unlocking methods: physical key, using the eufy app on your Apple Watch, or via Alexa/Google Assistant voice commands. The companion app accommodates all of the management tasks here as well as real-time notifications, lock/unlock event history, and remote access.

As we mentioned above, this morning also brought with it a solid $60 price drop on Yale’s latest Siri-ready smart Assure Lock 2. Complete with a biometric scanner and touchscreen interface, you can also leverage Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to unlock the door with voice commands at $220 shipped or less for a limited time. The rest of the details you need are right here.

eufy C220 Security Smart Lock features:

8 Months Battery Life: With 8 AA batteries, Smart Lock C220 runs around 8 months. Experience ultimate convenience and peace of mind with our long-lasting power solution. *May vary depending on the frequency of the lock being used.

Self-learning AI: Fingerprint door lock recognition gets more precise with every touch, so you don’t have to try again and again to get in. Never be awkward or upset at unlocking the door. Unlock with a touch for less than 1.5s with fingerprint lock. You can also open your front door lock via the eufy Security app, using the keypad or physical key, from Apple Watch, or use your voice with Alexa/Google Voice Assistant.

Control from Anywhere with Built-in Wi-Fi: No bridge required, you can control your wifi smart lock from anywhere via the eufy Security app. Easy setup. (Access management, Real-time notification, Event History)

