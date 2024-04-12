Yale’s latest Siri-ready smart Assure Lock 2 with biometric scanner at $220 or less ($60 off)

Best Buy is now offering the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock with Wi-Fi for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is a solid $60 in savings and the best price we can find. Paid My Best Buy Plus members can knock an additional $20 off too. Currently fetching the full $280 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $250, this is $10 under our previous mention, among the first chances to save on the relatively new smart front door solution, and the lowest we have featured. Get a closer look in our hands-on review right here and down below we’ll dive into the feature set further.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock on sale above features Wi-Fi connectivity alongside a modern touchscreen interface and a biometric fingerprint scanner with a “99% accuracy and <0.5 recognition time.” On top of that, the “black suede” finished lock also allows users to leverage Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to unlock the door with voice commands while the Yale Access App provides remote access so you can “let people in, lock up, share virtual keys, and track who comes and goes” from afar.

Just be sure to also scope out this ongoing price drop on Google’s Nest x Yale Smart Lock at $229 and dive into our coverage of some of the latest front door solutions hitting the marketplace this year below:

Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch Smart Lock features:

A lock as unique as you. Make coming home more seamless with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Touch built-in Wi-Fi. Thanks to the new biometric keypad, a simple touch of your finger is all it takes. Explore multiple ways to access your home including hands-free Auto-Unlock, back-up key, or your phone or Apple Watch from anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!