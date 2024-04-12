Keychron’s new K8 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard for Mac drops to $84 (Reg. $105)

Keychron’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new K8 Pro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac at $83.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. It retails for $105, and has only budged from that price one before since its debut in June. We’ve only seen it on sale before back in November at $73, and now today’s sale is the first offer of the year and the second-best discount yet. We’re big fans of Keychron here at 9to5, especially when it comes to the company’s macOS-ready peripherals – like the recent review we published over at 9to5Mac.

The new Keychron K8 Pro was just revealed back at the start of the summer and arrives as the company’s latest mechanical keyboard. It features a tenkeyless design that connects wirelessly to your Mac over Bluetooth. There’s an aluminum frame which houses the swappable Gateron G Pro Red switches. Not to mention, there’s 100 hours of battery life even with the backlighting.

For something a bit more unique, last fall I just took a look at the new Logitech Wave Keys. This keyboard isn’t going to offer the same flagship experience as the latest from Keychron, but anyone in search of a more ergonomic alternative will surely be right at home with the company’s latest. The real star of the show is its wavy design that I’ve personally found to offer a comfortable typing experience. Our hands-on review fully details what to expect.

Keychron K8 Pro features:

The K8 Pro is the first QMK/VIA enabled wireless mechanical keyboard paving the way for a new era for mechanical keyboards. The K8 Pro has been re-engineered from the inside out. Together with our signature hot-swappable features and upgraded typing sound, the K8 Pro is advancing the typing experience to an entirely new level with endless possibilities.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!