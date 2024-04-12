Philips Hue’s 100W color HomeKit smart bulb drops to $53 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White and Color A21 High Lumen Smart Bulb for $52.76 shipped. Today’s offer drops from the usual $65 price tag and marks the best price of the year. It’s now 20% off and beats our previous mention from back in December by an extra $3. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, this smart LED is the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A more affordable option for getting in the Phlips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the 100W White Ambiance bulbs. It currently sells for $38 on Amazon right now and delivers all of the same perks offered by the color version above, just with some different white temperature hues to pick from instead of full multicolor support.

If we’re talking about smart home gear this week, we have to mention the two new reveals from LIFX. The company has long been one of our favorite brands for connected lighting here at 9to5Toys, and now it’s back with some of its very first Matter products. There’s a pair of new 1,600-lumen lights now available. Each one is the brightest bulb that LIFX has ever shipped, too.

Philips Hue 100W Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 100 W bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

