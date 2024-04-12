This Greenworks electric 3-tool bundle starts from $600 (Save $400+) for three more days

Best Buy is offering a return deal on the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo for $699 shipped. My Best Buy members can get an extra $100 off, dropping the price to $599.99 shipped. Membership starts at $50, which in turn saves you $100 off the combo. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen one previous discount so far in the new year, taking things down to $600 (which is repeated here for the second time with a My Best Buy membership), with today’s deal coming in as a repeat 36% markdown off the going rate and returns to the third-lowest price we have tracked – or the second-lowest price thanks to the membership discount. If you’ve been on the fence about buying this combo over the course of the last two months as we’ve covered it, time is now running out as it has been marked to end on April 14.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

Another popular Greenworks device that is still discounted – with extra savings opportunities like the above deal – is the company’s 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit for $130, with My Best Buy members gaining an additional $20 off to $110. It provides 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and comes with several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. You’ll also receive 20 feet of non-marring, high-pressure hose, a surface cleaner attachment, and four varying nozzle sizes that conveniently hide away inside the washer’s onboard storage compartment.

When you’re done shopping through the above discounts, head on over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on all the best deals for other electric tool brands, power stations, EVs, water heaters, and so much more.

Greenworks Mower, Blower, and Trimmer Combo features:

Charge timeRecharges in 60 minutes

Constant blade speed3200 RPM

Cutting path13″ String Trimmer Cutting path

RuntimeUp to 80+ minutes on a single charge

Charge timeFully recharge battery in just 60 minutes

Variable speed triggerHigh and low speed settings with responsive variable speed trigger for on-demand power

Trimmer headDual-feed bump feed trimmer head with 0.080” line

730 CFM Leaf Blower RuntimeRuntime

Up to 60 minutes on lowPower equivalent

26cc gas-equivalent powerBlowing force

Up to 730 CFM of constant airflowAir speed

170 MPH max air speedCharge time

Fully recharge battery in just 60 minutesDelivers on-demand power with up to 170 MPH of high-velocity air speed/blowing power

ComfortableLightweight and ergonomic design for comfort, control, and maneuverability

Included battery & chargerThe included interchangeable 4.0Ah battery & charger unlock the Greenworks ecosystem to handle all of your outdoor needs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!