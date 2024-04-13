Ottocast upgrades your in-car entertainment with wireless CarPlay, AirPlay mirroring, more at 25% off

Ottocast wants to upgrade your car’s infotainment system. And it doesn’t matter if you already have wired CarPlay or Android Auto, either – the brand has gear to cut the cord alongside letting you use your car’s built-in display as an AirPlay monitor and more. Best of all, you can save 25% on three of its most popular options with our exclusive code toys25.

Ottocast does far more than just unlock wireless connectivity to your ride. There are plenty of other adapters on the market that simply offer untethered CarPlay and Android Auto, but today’s deals do far more. We’re highlighting three different models for upgrading your ride ahead of spring road trips or just to take full advantage of your ride’s entertainment and spesystem.

OttoAibox P3 CarPlay AI Box

The OttoAibox P3 CarPlay AI Box is the company’s most versatile release and allows you to access all of your favorite apps on your car’s screen – not just maps, music, and the other usual suspects. Ideal for catching up on shows from Netflix or Disney+ while parked or doing the same with Instagram, YouTube, and Chrome, you can customize the experience with a tailored homepage.

It’s far more than just a dongle that plugs into your car over USB, and comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor. There’s 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage, the latter of which can be further expanded with support for 256GB microSD cards. Plus, the P3 CarPlay AI Box has a mini HDMI port, which means you can display both Android Auto/CarPlay and OttoDrive apps on your car infotainment display and a rear headrest screen. It gives you a little extra flexibility for keeping the kids entertained in the back seat.

You’d normally pay $339.99 for the OttoAibox P3 CarPlay AI Box. But right now, 9to5Toys readers can take 25% off and drop the price to $254.99 when using our exclusive code toys25.

Ottoadapter MX handles wireless CarPlay and AirPlay mirroring

A more affordable option has the Ottoadapter MX dropping down to $104.25 with our code toys25. That drops from $149 on another one of Ottocast’s infotainment upgrades. This 3-in-1 adapter works with both CarPlay and Android Auto in order to connect your iPhone or Android smartphone wirelessly. It also includes support for AirPlay screen mirroring for YouTube and other apps to put your ride to work during downtime at rest stops while on road trips.

Play2video Pro has built-in Android 12

If you’d rather avoid having to just AirPlay all of your content over to your ride’s screen, the Play2video Pro will handle playback natively with its own built-in Android 12 interface. It means you can save the charge on your smartphone and let the Ottercast adapter handle the streaming itself. You just connect to Wi-Fi to gain access to built-in apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and much more.

Otherwise, the Play2video sports the same features as the Ottoadapter MX. It offers wireless access to CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as minimalized latency on the latter. You’ll also be able to cash in on the same 25% off discount with our code toys25 at checkout that takes the usual $180 price tag and drops it down to $134.99.

You can learn all about OtterCast and the products we covered above over on the company’s official website.

