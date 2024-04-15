Columbia refreshes its clearance with up to 50% off hundreds of new styles

Columbia is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including jackets, shoes, t-shirts, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Powder Lite Insulated Jacket that’s currently marked down to $110, which is $50 off the original rate. This jacket is available in four color options and the exterior features a water-and-stain technology. It has an insulated fill material to help keep you warm as well a reflective lining. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 800 positive reviews from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Watertight II Jacket 4 $75 (Orig. $100)
- Ascender Softshell Jacket $80 (Orig. $110)
- Powder Lite Insulated Jacket $110 (Orig. $160)
- Thistletown Hills Short Sleeve Shirt $25 (Orig. $36)
- Flex ROC Pants $55 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Arcadia II Jacket $75 (Orig. $100)
- Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket $45 (Orig. $65)
- Powder Lite Mid Jacket $56 (Orig. $200)
- Switchback III Jacket $50 (Orig. $75)
- Lillian Ridge Rain Shell Jacket $80 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
