Columbia refreshes its clearance with up to 50% off hundreds of new styles

Ali Smith -
50% off from. $8

Columbia is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including jackets, shoes, t-shirts, pants, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Powder Lite Insulated Jacket that’s currently marked down to $110, which is $50 off the original rate. This jacket is available in four color options and the exterior features a water-and-stain technology. It has an insulated fill material to help keep you warm as well a reflective lining. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 800 positive reviews from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Android game and app deals: Bloons TD 6, Hexologic, 7Da...
Satechi’s MagSafe Wallet now comes in a new light...
TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 7 Router drops to $249 with 2.5Gb...
Very first discount now live on MSI Claw gaming handhel...
Samsung debuts its most affordable 120Hz 98-inch 4K sma...
LEGO’s 3,000-piece Boutique Hotel sees first disc...
Skullcandy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones are all abo...
Anker’s new 15W MagGo Qi2 10,000mAh Power Bank se...
Load more...
Show More Comments