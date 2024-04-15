EcoSmart’s ECO 36 240V electric tankless water heater falls 47% to new all-time $399 low

Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 36kW Electric Tankless Water Heater for $399 shipped. Down from its $749 price tag, it saw many discounts over 2023, with the largest among them dropping costs to a former $425 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 47% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $14 and landing at a new all-time low. This 240V water heater has a 6-gallon capacity. It is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being “99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.” Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

Amazon is also offering the EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater for $186, down from $299. This 13kW water heater is ideal for handwashing in cooler climates, able to handle bathrooms, sinks, or office breakrooms. In warmer climates, it can provide continuous hot water at up to 3.1 gallons-per-minute, and will be more able to support a bathroom shower or kitchen sink. Its small dimensions of 11.5 inches by 8 inches by 3.75 inches saves you space while its usage saves you on heating costs. It also features a digital display to show you the output temperature, with adjustments able to be made by one-degree increments. It fits 1/2-inch CF pipes and requires a 1 x 40A breaker.

And if you still have a standard hot water heater somewhere in your home and just need a boost in its heating capacity, check out our past coverage of the EcoSmart Electric Water Heater Booster, a 240V water heater that is designed to work with a tank to provide a boost in hot water, increasing efficiency and performance by 45%, while also saving you on spatial needs and water heating costs.

Ecosmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater Features:

Sleek and compact design with digital output temperature display

ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient

Manufactured in United States

Pipe Fittings:3/4 inch NPT

Required Breaker:4 x 40 A

150 A

